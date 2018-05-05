Schalke secures UCL return with win at Augsburg

beIN SPORTS MATCH CENTRE: Augsburg 1-2 Schalke

Domenico Tedesco's side knew a point would be enough to secure its top-four finish but managed to secure all three, while Borussia Dortmund's defeat to Mainz meant Schalke will finish as runner-up behind Bayern Munich.

A run of four games unbeaten, which began with a 2-0 win against Dortmund last month, saw Schalke pick up form in the crucial stages of the campaign and it can relax ahead of its hosting of UEFA Europa League-chasing Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga's finale next weekend.

Defender Thilo Kehrer was the hero on Sunday (AEST), scoring both goals for the Royal Blues to secure a 17th victory this season, second only to champion Bayern.