Robben dismisses Bayern title talk

Since 2012, Bayern has been the dominant force in German football and ahead of the 2018-2019 campaign little suggested it would be any different.

The arrival of Niko Kovac as manager has not delivered the results many would have hoped for, though, and Bayern sits seven points adrift of leaders Borussia Dortmund after 11 matches.

A 3-2 defeat to Dortmund prior to the international break left Bayern languishing in fifth place, and Robben says they should not be in any conversations about the destination of the title.

"We are not allowed to talk about titles at the moment because we are just not good enough," he said.

While the pressure has been building on Kovac, Robben has been impressed with the new boss since his arrival from Eintracht Frankfurt.

"He is very, very ambitious and works hard, but you have to say clearly that being Bayern Munich coach is not easy," the Dutchman said.