Rangnick to fill the gap at RB Leipzig

Leipzig pulled off something of a coup by securing the highly-rated Nagelsmann for the start of the 2019-2020 campaign shortly after Hoffenheim announced the 30year-old was only going to remain for one more year.

It left the ambitious club in the unusual position of having a coach lined up for the future but not for the coming campaign after Ralph Hasenhuttl's departure.

Jesse Marsch had been expected by take up the position for a year after he left New York Red Bulls last week, but instead he is to be Rangnick's assistant.

This will be Rangnick's second spell in charge of the Leipzig first team, having guided it to promotion in 2015-2016.