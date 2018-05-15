Rafinha finalises Bayern extension

Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich has confirmed Rafinha has signed a one-year contract extension.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic announced on Saturday (AEST) that Rafinha and winger Arjen Robben had agreed to commit their futures to the club for another season.

Rafinha, who made 27 Bundesliga appearances as Bayern won the title for the sixth year in a row this term, put pen to paper on his deal on Wednesday (AEST).

It has been a good week for the 32-year-old defender, who was named in Brazil's final 23-man squad for the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday (AEST) by coach Tite.

Robben's fellow attacker Franck Ribery has also agreed a one-year contract extension that will keep him at Bayern until June 2019.