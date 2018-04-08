Pulisic owns up over freak Dortmund goal

A sheepish Christian Pulisic admitted his incredible opening goal in Borussia Dortmund's morale-boosting 3-0 win over Stuttgart was intended to be a cross.

The teenage winger inadvertently broke the deadlock in the 38th minute at Signal Iduna Park when he swung the ball in from the right and saw it drift over Ron-Robert Zieler and in off the far post.

It was the slice of luck Dortmund needed to overcome a nervy start as they bounced back from last weekend's 6-0 hammering at Bayern Munich.

Michy Batshuayi and Maximilian Philipp both struck after the break to seal the victory, moving BVB within a point of second-placed rival Schalke ahead of the weekend Ruhr derby.

"I was looking for the back post, just for a cross," Pulisic said of his fourth Bundesliga goal this term.

"It came off my foot a little wrong but it wasn't so wrong in the end. It was a bit lucky but I'm happy it went in."