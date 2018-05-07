James keen for permanent Bayern Munich stay

Watch every round of the 2017-2018 Bundesliga season LIVE on beIN SPORTS

The Colombia international has impressed at the Allianz Arena since joining on a two-year loan deal last July.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed last month that they have the option to sign James on a permanent deal for €42million, although he stressed there was no rush over triggering the clause.

James himself admits he would be delighted to stay in the Bundesliga, telling reporters after Bayern's 3-1 win over Cologne on Saturday: "I'm doing very well.

"It's a good league here in Germany, the stadiums are full. I came here with a different perception.

"I'm fine, I hope I stay here. I feel very good."

James has registered seven goals and 11 assists in 22 Bundesliga appearances in 2017-18.