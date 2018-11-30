LaLiga
Hummels out of Bayern Munich's trip to Werder Bremen

Bayern Munich's bid to get back on track in the Bundesliga has suffered a blow with Mats Hummels ruled out of the match at Werder Bremen.

Germany defender Hummels has been laid low with a stomach bug and did not travel with the team on Friday after failing to resume training.

The illness kept the centre-back out of the 5-1 thumping of Benfica in the Champions League.

Bayern's domestic form has been less convincing, a rollercoaster 3-3 draw at home to Fortuna Dusseldorf last weekend leaving it winless in three Bundesliga matches.

The champion sits nine points adrift of leaders Borussia Dortmund and only three ahead of seventh-placed Werder.

Kingsley Coman, Thiago Alcantara and Serge Gnabry are all available to return from injury in good news for under-pressure head coach Niko Kovac.

