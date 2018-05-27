Bundesliga side Hannover has signed centre-back Kevin Wimmer on loan from Stoke City for the 2018-2019 season.

Wimmer joined Stoke from Tottenham for £18million last season but the defender failed to impress in 17 Premier League appearances before being frozen out of first-team affairs by then-boss Paul Lambert as the Potters headed for relegation.

The loan agreement contains an option for Hannover to complete a permanent deal for the 25 year-old Austria international.

It will be Wimmer's second stint in Germany after he played at Cologne for three years between 2012 and 2015, earning promotion from 2.Bundesliga in the 2013-2014 campaign.

Hannover secured a 13th-place finish this season.