Hamburg snaps up Rangers defender Bates

Watch every round of the 2017-2018 Bundesliga season LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Bates has inked a pre-contract agreement in Germany to confirm the end of his two-season stay in Glasgow.

The 21-year-old originally joined Rangers on loan in August 2016 and has gone on to make 19 league appearances for the club.

He is currently sidelined by an ankle injury sustained in the 3-2 loss to Celtic last month.

"David brings a mixture of size, speed, mentality and responsibility which is key at the back and will do Hamburg the world of good," said Hamburg head of recruitment Johannes Spors.

"He's a down-to-earth guy who wants to develop and will work hard to do so."