Dortmund director Zorc says Sancho going nowhere

Ex-Manchester City youngster Sancho has been in magnificent form for Dortmund this term, scoring four times and supplying six further assists in Gemany's top flight.

The 18 year-old winger's performances earned a full international breakthrough with England, prompting reports that his former club and Barcelona head a growing list of admirers.

Dortmund has seen star men such as Robert Lewandowski, Ilkay Gundogan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave the club over recent years but Zorc insists Sancho is not heading for the exit door any time soon.

Asked by Bild whether he could guarantee the teenager would remain at Signal Iduna Park beyond this season, Zorc sad: "Yes, because he is still a very young player and there are absolutely no signs [indicating there will be] a transfer.

"Jadon knows very well which club led him to the English national team. And he said himself, numerous times, how comfortable he feels with us."

Last month, Zorc stated City has a "matching right" should any offer come in for Sancho but not a buy-back option.