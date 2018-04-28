Cologne relegated, Dusseldorf returns

Rouwen Hennings scored a 90th-minute winner in a 2-1 victory at Dynamo Dresden that means Fortuna is back in the Bundesliga for the first time since 2013.

Cologne's stay in the Bundesliga is over, however, with a 3-2 defeat at Freiburg ensuring it can no longer climb out of the relegation zone.

A Nils Petersen double left Cologne 2-0 down, although Timo Horn saved a penalty for his side with the score at 1-0 and Leonardo Bittencourt dramatically gave the visitors hope with goals in the 82nd and 87th minutes.

However, when substitute Lucas Holer struck in stoppage time, Cologne, which needed to win to have any chance of avoiding relegation, was beaten and will drop down from the Bundesliga as a result.

Hamburg boosted its survival hopes with a 3-1 win at Wolfsburg, goals from Bobby Wood, Lewis Holtby and Luca Waldschmidt moving Christian Titz's side within two points of safety.