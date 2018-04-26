Boateng casts doubt over Bayern future

WATCH: Advantage Madrid as Bayern fails to shine

Boateng, 29, has been at Bayern since 2011, winning six Bundesliga titles and a UEFA Champions League to go with numerous other trophies.

The Germany international, who is contracted until 2021, appears to potentially be considering a move away from the Allianz Arena.

"I experienced everything at FC Bayern," Boateng said.

"So now I certainly reach a point, where I have to answer certain questions to myself: 'What goals do I have that I did not reach yet? Do I want to prove myself always at the same club and always under the same circumstances?'"

He said: "This is a question of personal challenges. It is not about classical career questions, but about questions for your life.

"Those are the questions that drive you on as a human being."

Boateng has only spent one season outside of Germany in his career – the 2010-11 campaign at Manchester City.

He has been linked with a return to City, as well as its rival Manchester United.