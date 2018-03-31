Bayern hands Dortmund a six-goal thrashing

beIN SPORTS MATCH CENTRE: Bayern Munich 6-0 Borussia Dortmund

Robert Lewandowski was the chief destroyer, scoring a hat-trick against his former club in a performance that highlighted Bayern's sheer dominance of the Bundesliga this season.

Despite its chance to claim a sixth straight Bundesliga title being temporarily put on hold by Schalke's victory over Freiburg earlier in the day, Bayern wasted no time in dismantling its arch-rival with an awe-inspiring performance in the opening 45 minutes.

Jupp Heynckes' side, which can be crowned champion with victory against Augsburg next time out, was 3-0 up inside 23 minutes, Thomas Muller, who had teed up Lewandowski to open the scoring, applying the finishing touch to a terrific cross from James Rodriguez, who had netted Bayern's second

Franck Ribery had a goal ruled out shortly before James' goal and played a crucial part when he combined with Lewandowski to bundle in another on 44 minutes.

Ribery got himself a goal in first-half stoppage-time, though, prodding home a powerful strike, with Mario Gotze's second-half effort against the post the closest Dortmund came to a consolation before Lewandowski completed the rout in the 87th minute.

While Peter Stoger will reflect on his unbeaten run as Dortmund boss in the Bundesliga coming to an end in the most humiliating fashion, Heynckes will now switch attention to Bayern's UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie with Sevilla.

Muller looked sharp from the off, and the forward hooked wide with an acrobatic attempt inside three minutes.

Bayern was in front two minutes later, Muller turning provider with a brilliant throughball in behind Dortmund's line and Lewandowski, having timed his run to perfection, duly slotted home.

Ribery thought he had doubled Bayern's tally moments later, only for VAR (video assistant referee) to adjudge the Frenchman had strayed offside before latching onto James's flick.

Bayern was not to be denied a second from its next attack, however, James on hand to thump in his fifth goal of the season from David Alaba's cut-back.

Bayern did not let up and Muller soon got in on the act, cushioning a close-range finish over Roman Burki at the end of a wonderful counter-attack.

It soon went from bad to worse for Stoger's side as Ribery charged his way into the area and, despite seeing Burki save his effort, the winger was on hand, along with Lewandowski, to force the rebound over the line.

There was no doubt over the fifth goal, however, as Ribery latched onto James's throughball before planting a superb finish high into the net.

Bayern's domination continued following the restart, though Dortmund managed to stem the tide until Arjen Robben saw a close-range strike saved by Burki on the hour.

Ribery's temper threatened to get the better of him when he clashed with Julian Weigl soon after, though both players escaped with a booking.

Former Bayern playmaker Gotze finally managed Dortmund's first meaningful attempt on goal on 67 minutes, his low strike rattling the left-hand upright.

Lewandowski had the final say, however, nudging home from close range to complete his hat-trick with three minutes remaining and inflict further humiliation on the visitors.