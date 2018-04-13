Bayern confirms Kovac as new manager

Eintracht Frankfurt boss Niko Kovac will take over as coach of Bayern Munich next season, the Bundesliga champion announced.

Sportdirektor Hasan Salihamidžić bei #FCBayernTVlive: "Niko Kovač wird ab dem 1. Juli 2018 neuer Trainer des #FCBayern. Wir haben uns gestern auf einen Dreijahresvertrag geeinigt." #MiaSanMia @Brazzo pic.twitter.com/x5qNNALWEL — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) April 13, 2018

Speculation surfaced on Friday (AEST) that Bayern had struck an agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt mentor Kovac, with a view to him taking over for next season.

Kovac has done a sterling job at Frankfurt and taken it up to fifth in the Bundesliga this term, giving it a strong possibility of securing European football for the 2018-2019 campaign.

Former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel had been favourite for many to take over from Jupp Heynckes, but he is reported to have already come to an agreement with a foreign club, rumoured to be Paris Saint-Germain.