Wasps edge out Newcastle, Banahan inspires Bath

The standout clash of the final round of fixtures came at a sold-out Kingston Park, where home supporters were hopeful of avoiding table-topping Exeter Chiefs in their first jaunt into the play-offs.

But the Falcons were blown away by Wasps in the first half and only rallied after their opening try in the 63rd minute, Newcastle losing 39-22 despite a late push.

Tom Cruse, Elliot Daly, Danny Cipriani, Josh Bassett, Jimmy Gopperth and Willie Le Roux all crossed for the visitors to secure a comfortable victory.

European Champions Cup places were also up for grabs on Sunday (AEST) and Leicester Tigers and Bath both secured top-six finishes.

Leicester, inspired by the brilliant George Ford, denied Sale Sharks with a 35-13 away win, while Bath was rampant in a 63-19 defeat of London Irish as Matt Banahan scored a hat-trick in his final match for the club.

That result ensured Bath pipped Gloucester, Banahan's new side, after it was thrashed 62-12 at Saracens.

Leaders Exeter Chiefs beat Harlequins 41-17, while Northampton Saints saw off Worcester Warriors 32-24.