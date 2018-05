Australia star Tom Rogic has signed a new five-year deal with Scottish champion Celtic, for which the silk-skilled midfielder has excelled this season.

The 25-year old has enjoyed a breakout season with the Hoops, contributing a number of highlight reel goals in key matches for Brendan Rodgers's team.

The most prominent of which was his rocket against Rangers in March.