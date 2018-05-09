CLICK HERE TO SEE FNR'S FULL SUITE OF FOOTBALL PROGRAMS, PODCASTS AND HOW TO LISTEN

Josh & Damian delve into the 32 man preliminary Socceroos squad plus Josh chats to Kitchee playmaker Jared Lum about his side securing another Hong Kong league title, pursuing a domestic treble, and playing alongside Uruguayan legend Diego Forlan.

