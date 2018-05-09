LaLiga
Aussies Abroad

Aussies Abroad - 9 May

Today on Aussies Abroad, the boys discuss the Socceroos' preliminary 32-man FIFA World Cup squad, plus Josh Parish catches up with Kitchee playmaker Jared Lum.

Getty Images

CLICK HERE TO SEE FNR'S FULL SUITE OF FOOTBALL PROGRAMS, PODCASTS AND HOW TO LISTEN

Josh & Damian delve into the 32 man preliminary Socceroos squad plus Josh chats to Kitchee playmaker Jared Lum about his side securing another Hong Kong league title, pursuing a domestic treble, and playing alongside Uruguayan legend Diego Forlan.

Boasting an all-star team of football knowledge galacticos, FNR is a 24-hour football radio network, covering all angles of the world game throughout the week, from the Aussies abroad, to Europe and beyond. 

Football Podcasts
Previous Socceroos star Irvine playing a different tune
Read
Socceroos star Irvine playing a different tune
Next