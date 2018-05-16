Aussies Abroad - 16 May

CLICK HERE TO SEE FNR'S FULL SUITE OF FOOTBALL PROGRAMS, PODCASTS AND HOW TO LISTEN

Josh & Damian cover the ongoing exploits of the Matildas playing over in the NSWL, plus Damian ponders whether club form is really determining Socceroos selections. Josh was then joined by The Guardian’s Ante Jukic for an in-depth discussion of the latest Socceroos squad!

Boasting an all-star team of football knowledge galacticos, FNR is a 24-hour football radio network, covering all angles of the world game throughout the week, from the Aussies abroad, to Europe and beyond.