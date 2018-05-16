LaLiga
Aussies Abroad

Aussies Abroad - 16 May

Today on Aussies Abroad, Josh and Damian discuss the Socceroos' squad with Ante Jukic from the Guardian, plus Damian ponders whether club form is really dictating selections.

Josh & Damian cover the ongoing exploits of the Matildas playing over in the NSWL, plus Damian ponders whether club form is really determining Socceroos selections. Josh was then joined by The Guardian’s Ante Jukic for an in-depth discussion of the latest Socceroos squad!

