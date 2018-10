The 70-year-old will lead the Azkals at the Asian Cup in January after reportedly signing a six-month contract.

Eriksson, who claimed in August he had rejected approaches from Cameroon and Iraq, returns to the international arena after an eight-year absence, previously leading Ivory Coast to the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

The experienced Swede has not held a managerial position since leaving Chinese side Shenzhen FC in June 2017.