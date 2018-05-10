Boca seals second straight league title

Watch the Argentina SuperLiga LIVE on beIN SPORTS

A 2-2 draw at Gimnasia La Plata on Wednesday was enough to secure a 33rd league title for Boca.

The success moved them to within three crowns of fierce rivals River Plate for the most league titles in Argentina.

The draw at the Estadio Juan Carmelo Zerillo pushed Boca four points clear of second-placed Godoy Cruz with one game remaining.

It marked the first time since 2005-06 that Boca had claimed back-to-back league titles.

Pablo Perez and Ramon Abila had twice given the visitor the lead, but it was pegged back on both occasions.

Carlos Tevez came off during the second half for Boca as the veteran forward secured his third league crown with his boyhood club.

River has endured a tough league campaign, sitting 12th in the table.