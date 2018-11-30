LaLiga
Africa Cup of Nations

Cameroon stripped of 2019 Africa Cup of Nations hosting rights

Cameroon has been stripped of hosting duties for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations due to delays over its preparations for the tournament.

The executive committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced the decision after a lengthy meeting in Accra, Ghana.

Next year's expanded edition of the biennial tournament will be held in June and July, with 24 nations taking part.

Cameroon, which lifted the trophy last year after beating Egypt 2-1 in the final, was initially named as host for a 16-team event, only for CAF to confirm an increase in participants in July 2017 during a symposium held in Morocco.

