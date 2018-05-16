LaLiga
AFC Champions League

Hulk double fails to save Shanghai SIPG

Hulk struck twice for Shanghai SIPG but it proved in vain as Kashima Antlers advanced to the AFC Champions League quarter-finals with a 4-3 aggregate victory.

Twitter (@TheAFCCL)

Protecting a 3-1 advantage from last week's home match, Kashima did enough to reach the last eight for the first time in a decade despite a 2-1 loss in Wednesday's return leg.

The Japanese side made a shaky start as Gen Shoji's error allowed Hulk to net the opener in just the seventh minute, although their nerves were eased by a precious Shoma Doi equaliser three minutes from half-time.

Shanghai was back within a goal when Hulk converted his second from the spot in the 81st minute - Shoji having been penalised for a handball - but the comeback came too late for Vitor Pereira's men as their wait for continental success continues.

Kashima is joined in the next round by Suwon Bluewings, which overturned a single-goal first-leg deficit against Ulsan Hyundai to advance 3-1 on aggregate.

Kim Gun-hee was the hero with two goals in the space of five first-half minutes, quickly following up his 26th-minute header by skilfully controlling and firing home Waguininho's knock-down.

Mislav Orsic had a golden chance to put Ulsan back in the driving seat when Kwak Kwang-seon shoved Richard Windbichler to the floor, but the Croatian striker's low penalty was pushed away by Shin Hwa-yong.

It was the last chance offered by Suwon as Waguininho grabbed one of his own in stoppage time, putting the seal on the two-time champion's impressive 3-0 win.

News Football
Previous Deadpool takes over Manchester United
Read
Deadpool takes over Manchester United
Next Everton appoints Brands as director of football
Read
Everton appoints Brands as director of football