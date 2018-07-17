The 31 year-old has reportedly been offered a season-long deal, subject to the successful completion of a six-week trial with the club.

"The club can confirm that it has been in negotiations with the Olympic champion and world record holder, regarding the opportunity to trial here on the Central Coast," the club confirmed.

"The Central Coast Mariners remain committed to discussions with the 'world's fastest man' and his management team, regarding what role the club may play in Bolt's burning ambition to become a professional footballer.

"It is crucial to note that all discussions between the Central Coast Mariners and Bolt require an initial six-week-trial period and no contract is guaranteed."

Bolt's representative Tony Rallis also confirmed the news, revealing a deal 'in principle' had been agreed between both parties.

"The deal between the Mariners and Usain Bolt in principle has been agreed, subject to a couple of benchmarks," Rallis said.

"Mainly, a trial, and of course marquee funds support from the FFA.

"Once the FFA comes back and says that they'll be part of the process, we're going to the trial."

The world's fastest man previously trialled with Borussia Dortmund after retiring from the track after last year's world championships in London.