Valkanis reunites with Van 't Schip at PEC Zwolle

Valkanis worked under Van 't Schip at A-League club Melbourne City, and the pair will now reunite at Eredivisie side PEC Zwolle.

Valkanis served as interim manager at Melbourne City this season after the departure of Van 't Schip in January 2017.

"What started for me as a dream has now become reality. I feel honored to work at PEC Zwolle as an assistant to John van 't Schip. The Eredivisie is one of the most beautiful competitions in Europe. I see plenty of challenges ahead of me and am looking forward to this season's new club," Valkanis said.

"Together with John and Gert Peter, the players and the blue-white supporters, we will do our best to take the next steps forward with PEC Zwolle. "

Valkanis has signed a one-year deal with the Eredivisie side, with the option to extend by another year.