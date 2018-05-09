FFA to approach Iniesta over A-League move

Iniesta's China move in doubt

Iniesta was set to join Chinese Super League side Chongqing Lifan, but the club has since cast doubt over the move due to financial concerns.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Australia is the preferred destination for the 33 year-old and FFA is set to open talks with the Spanish midfielder over a move to the A-League.

Four clubs have since confirmed their plans to use a $A3 million concession to bring football superstars down under next season.

A-League clubs will face stiff competition for Iniesta's signature, with Japanese powerhouse Vissel Kobe reportedly tabling a lucrative three-year deal.

A-League chief Greg O'Rourke confirmed to AAP that FFA will approach the 2010 FIFA World Cup winner about a move to Australia.