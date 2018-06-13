Then a Hierro comes along for Spain

Fernando Hierro will take charge of Spain for the duration of the World Cup after the sacking of Julen Lopetegui, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has confirmed.

OFFICIAL | Fernando Hierro to assume role as Spain Head Coach for the 2018 Russia World Cup https://t.co/r2vHeLAKxS pic.twitter.com/2TZjVfFypQ — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) June 13, 2018

Lopetegui was sensationally sacked just two days before Spain's tournament-opener against neighbouring Portugal.

RFEF president Luis Rubiales explained the decision came about after Lopetegui was surprisingly unveiled as Real Madrid's new manager at the start of the week, after a series of negotiations that took place unbeknownst to the governing body.

🗣 @LuisRubiales: "Si alguien quiere entablar una relación con un trabajador de la @rfef, tiene que hablar con el trabajar, pero también con la @rfef. La @SeFutbol es lo más importante que tenemos, y un Mundial es la cita máxima" https://t.co/30CN3tBenV — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) June 13, 2018