Then a Hierro comes along for Spain

Fernando Hierro will take charge of Spain for the duration of the World Cup after the sacking of Julen Lopetegui, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has confirmed.
Lopetegui was sensationally sacked just two days before Spain's tournament-opener against neighbouring Portugal.
RFEF president Luis Rubiales explained the decision came about after Lopetegui was surprisingly unveiled as Real Madrid's new manager at the start of the week, after a series of negotiations that took place unbeknownst to the governing body.