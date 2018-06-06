Rose tells his family not to come to Russia

The Russian Football Association was fined £22,000 by FIFA, after racist chants were directed towards black French players during a friendly between the two nations in March, a seemingly lenient punishment Rose labelled "disgusting".

"I am not worried about myself," Rose said. "But I've told my family I don't want them going out there because of the racism and anything else that may happen."

Rose, who will be competing at his first World Cup, revealed his family was heartbroken, but believes it is in everybody's best interests for them to stay away.

"My dad's really upset. I could hear it in his voice. He said he may never get a chance again to come and watch me in a World Cup," the Tottenham left-back said. "That was emotional, hearing that. It's really sad. It's just how it is. I don't want to be worrying for my family's safety when I'm trying to prepare for games."

Rose has experienced racism during his England career previously.

In 2012, while on Under-21 duty in Serbia, he was subjected to monkey chants. Serbia's Football Association was fined £65,000.

The Three Lions full-back was critical of FIFA and its disciplinary process when tackling racism, saying: "I have no faith in the justice system so I don't let anything affect me.

"I didn't get any support after Serbia. I never had a conversation with anybody outside England. I still ended up getting suspended and missing the first game of the competition.

"I'm numb to it now. If I'm racially abused out there, I'm abused. Nothing is going to change. I just get on with it. It shouldn't be like that but it is.

"I don't want to sound like a cry baby. There are millions of people who have it much worse than I've had it. We're big enough to deal with it and we've got the right people around us to help if anything was to occur.

"We've discussed it. Until it actually happens and under what circumstances, it's hard to say what you'd actually do."