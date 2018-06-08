Timo Werner gave Joachim Low's men an early lead and Omar Othman's unfortunate own goal undermined Saudi Arabia as it briefly threatened to find a way into the contest.

Marco Reus made his first international start since March 2016 and dazzled during the first half, laying on Werner's opener and linking pleasingly with the RB Leipzig striker and Thomas Muller.

A former Dortmund team-mate of Reus' will enter Russia 2018 under a cloud – Ilkay Gundogan again receiving boos after his meeting with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Saudi Arabia was humiliated 8-0 in the 2002 FIFA World Cup by Germany but its current vintage, led by former Chile coach Juan Antonio Pizzi, should fare better this time around, with seemingly vulnerable host Russia up first for them in the tournament opener.

Fahad Almuwallad and Yahia Alshehri both threatened in attack and Taiseer Aljassam reduced the arrears in the 84th minute after the goalscorer was brought down by Sami Khedira and Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved fellow substitute Mohammed Alsahlawi's penalty.