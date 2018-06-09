Neymar will start Brazil's friendly against Austria on Monday (AEST), Selecao coach Tite confirmed.

The Paris Saint-Germain star marked his first appearance since suffering a broken metatarsal by coming off the bench to crash in a brilliant solo effort during last weekend's 2-0 win over Croatia at Anfield.

Neymar replaced Fernandinho at the interval on that occasion and has now been preferred to the Manchester City midfielder in the starting line-up – Tite's only change as his XI for the World Cup opener against Switzerland seemingly takes shape.

The reshuffle is likely to see Philippe Coutinho start in a central role alongside Barcelona team-mate Paulinho, with Casemiro holding and Neymar and Willian supporting striker Gabriel Jesus in the wide attacking roles.

"He's scheduled for a part of the game. How much, I don't know, but he will surely not go the whole game," Tite said. "We monitor the evolution of training, games and his level of confidence.

"I say do not take your foot off, stop competing - the best way to find rhythm is to do strong, quality training."

Manchester United-bound midfielder Fred remains sidelined with an ankle injury sustained during training this week.