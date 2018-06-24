The Socceroos kept their hopes of a spot in the last 16 alive with a 1-1 draw against Denmark on matchday two, but they are undoubtedly facing an uphill task.

They are three points behind Age Hareide's side, who sit a further two adrift of Group C leader France, and Denmark only needs to avoid defeat to Les Bleus to follow them into the knockout phase.

Both of Australia's goals in Russia have come from Mile Jedinak penalties and Juric admits a better attacking display against Peru in Sochi would aid the team's chances of going through.

"The most important thing for us is to get the result," Juric, believed to be the favourite to get the nod to replace Andrew Nabbout, said. "We need the other result to go in our favour, so it's the main point and talking factor.

"If we score goals and we win the game, then it doesn't matter how we score. It's just important we get the result, but obviously it's something we might need to work a bit more and have a bit more confidence in the final third to finish things off."

Peru will be heading home after the match, with defeats to France and Denmark in its first two games meaning it cannot now progress to the next phase.

Edison Flores hopes to give its vibrant travelling support something to cheer before it departs Russia, even though he expects a tough test against Australia.

"They're a team that have surprised me a lot," he said. "They have very fast players, very balanced both in defence and attack.

"Against Denmark, they achieved a valuable tie that still leaves them with a chance to reach the next round, but we will give our best effort to say goodbye with a victory."