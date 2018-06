Manchester City star Leroy Sane has been left out of Germany's squad for the World Cup.

In a breakout season under Pep Guardiola, Sane was involved in 33 goals in competitive games in 2017-2018 (14 goals, 19 assists) - more than any other German player in the big five European leagues.

Bernd Leno, Jonathan Tah and Nils Petersen also miss out as Germany looks to defend its title.