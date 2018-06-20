Uruguay's result also means host Russia, which has won its opening two Group A matches, is through to the next phase with one fixture to spare, while Egypt and Saudi Arabia are both out of the tournament.

Saudi Arabia gave a far better performance than it produced in its 5-0 loss to the host but a poor mistake from replacement goalkeeper Mohammed Al Owais handed the South American side the winner in Rostov-on-Don on Thursday (AEST).

A corner from the left taken by Carlos Sanchez was missed by the keeper, with Suarez on hand to knock home and become the first Uruguay player to score at three FIFA World Cups.

With Juan Antonio Pizzi's men unable to create a clear chance, Saudi Arabia is without a win in 12 World Cup matches and in danger of finishing bottom of its group, as it has in all three previous appearances.