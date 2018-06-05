World Cup host Russia held by Turkey

Stanislav Cherchesov's side has struggled in recent months as it prepares to take on Saudi Arabia in the tournament opener on 15 June and, in Wednesday's (AEST) final warm-up match, they were again denied victory in Moscow.

Aleksandr Samedov lit up a dull game as he broke the deadlock, but Russia could not build on their advantage and were frustrated when half-time substitute Yunus Malli steered in an equaliser.

Caglar Soyuncu squandered Turkey's best chance of the first half, stooping to head wide, before gifting the host the opener 10 minutes before the break.

The defender's stray pass prompted a ruthless Russian move as Alan Dzagoev slipped in Samedov to lift a delightful finish over Serkan Kirintili from a tight angle.

But Turkey, who failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup, drew level just before the hour-mark when Malli picked out the bottom-left corner from 25 yards.

Russia pushed for a late winner, with Fedor Smolov slicing wide of the target when well-placed in the penalty area, but the host was forced to settle for a morale-sapping stalemate.