Tite says Neymar is ready to shine for Brazil

The 26 year-old forward sustained a fractured metatarsal in February, placing his World Cup participation in some doubt.

Neymar made a scoring return to action in friendly wins over Croatia and Austria prior to Brazil's arrival in Russia, where it will take on Switzerland in their Group E opener in Rostov-on-Don on Sunday.

While Neymar still has work to do to get back to his very best level, Tite believes he remains capable of exerting a decisive impact as Brazil goes in search of a sixth World Cup triumph.

"Neymar is not 100 per cent yet," Tite said. "But he is very privileged physically, his sprinting capacity and his speed is really impressive, he hasn't lost that.

"He's not 100 per cent yet. But he's good enough to play very well."

It remains to be seen who Tite chooses to play alongside Neymar in attack, with the coach refusing to confirm Chelsea's Willian will be part of the expected three-man frontline.

"Well, you're going to see this on the pitch, it changes, it gets stronger, it shows itself," he said of his preferred XI, as Gabriel Jesus, Douglas Costa and Roberto Firmino also vie to feature from kick-off.

"With 23 top athletes, today yes [Willian could start], but I can't say about tomorrow, I don't know what could happen, if you have a physical problem... I would like him to play a lot but he has to prove himself."

After suffering a crushing 7-1 loss to Germany in the semi-finals of the previous World Cup on home soil, Brazil also underwhelmed in the Copa America, a group-stage exit in 2016 ending Dunga's second spell in charge.

The Selecao have flourished under Tite, though, and the focus of the 57 year-old, a Copa Sudamericana and Copa Libertadores winner with Internacional and Corinthians respectively, wants Brazil to sustain its excellence in the lead-up to the finals in Russia.

"It was a challenge, it still is, to keep the standards [up]," Tite said. "We were challenging them [the players]. We want to have this expectation for ourselves. We want every game to reproduce this standard or even top it.

"At the emotional level, there's all this pressure. I feel like the world is looking at us… The [score at the] final whistle you can't always control. Football is like that."