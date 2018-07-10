The World Cup final four ranked by fans

On the pitch, there’s little to separate the remaining teams vying for the FIFA World Cup, but the battle of the bleachers tells a very different story.
Every nation will claim to have the best fans, but this special beIN SPORTS investigation will rank the final four teams based on their fans.
1 England
England’s supporters have earned their reputation as die-hard fans with a football jingle for every occasion. Optimisim grows louder among the England faithful with every win and Social media is busting at the seams with ‘it’s coming home’ memes.
The pick of the 'it's coming home' memes
It’s not just the Twittersphere overrun by Three Lions supporters, fans have also taken over the streets of London. Thankfully, there haven't been any casualties, although one fan will be feeling pretty dusty after his run-in with a bus stop.
Swedish furniture giant Ikea had its West London store invaded by overzealous England fans.
A groom passed up the chance to profess his love for his wife-to-be in his wedding speech, instead taking the chance to revel in England's quarter-final win over Sweden.
A group of fans brought Fat Les’s iconic football ballad 'Vindaloo' to life by recreating the music video through the streets of Leek in the North of England.
It wouldn’t be a list of die-hard fans without a couple of cringe-worthy tattoos.
One fan made good on his promise to tattoo Harry Mcguire’s face on his chest after the England defender scored against Sweden.
The stunt paid off.. sort of, with McGuire giving the supporter a shout-out on Twitter.
2 Croatia
With a population of just over four million, Croatia is by far the smallest nation remaining at the FIFA World Cup, it’s supporters didn’t get the memo.
Kings landing, the scene of hit show Game of Thrones became a sea of red and white, as Croatia fans packed into the streets of Dubrovnik to watch their side beat host nation Russia in the World Cup quarter-final.
Even Croatia’s president, her excellency Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, becomes your average fan once the World Cup rolls around.
While most Presidents opt for a private jet, Grabar-Kitarović was spotted flying economy with fans on route to Russia, sporting her beloved Croatia Jersey
3 Belgium
There have been plenty of strong contenders for best-dressed at the World Cup, but first place has to go to this Belgian dressed as serving of hot chips.
These Red Devils performed their best Neymar impersonation to a group of Seleccao supporters.
The streets of Brussels were rammed with fans celebrating after Belgium reached the FIFA World Cup semi-final for the first time by beating Brazil.
4 France
Food at the football can be expensive, add in the sky high ticket prices to attend a FIFA World Cup match and it’s easy to see why a handful of French fans brought their own lunch to the games.
France’s baguette-branding brigade of fans has been behind their team all the way, and Les Bleus are now firming as favourites to go all the way in Russia.