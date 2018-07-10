The World Cup final four ranked by fans

On the pitch, there’s little to separate the remaining teams vying for the FIFA World Cup, but the battle of the bleachers tells a very different story.

Every nation will claim to have the best fans, but this special beIN SPORTS investigation will rank the final four teams based on their fans.

1 England

England’s supporters have earned their reputation as die-hard fans with a football jingle for every occasion. Optimisim grows louder among the England faithful with every win and Social media is busting at the seams with ‘it’s coming home’ memes.

The pick of the 'it's coming home' memes

It’s not just the Twittersphere overrun by Three Lions supporters, fans have also taken over the streets of London. Thankfully, there haven't been any casualties, although one fan will be feeling pretty dusty after his run-in with a bus stop.

Swedish furniture giant Ikea had its West London store invaded by overzealous England fans.

England fans wreck an IKEA in west London after the Sweden game.pic.twitter.com/gtDt5hdp9d — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) July 8, 2018

A groom passed up the chance to profess his love for his wife-to-be in his wedding speech, instead taking the chance to revel in England's quarter-final win over Sweden.

A group of fans brought Fat Les’s iconic football ballad 'Vindaloo' to life by recreating the music video through the streets of Leek in the North of England.

These guys trying to recreate the Vindaloo music video. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/hI39h6T4r8 — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) July 9, 2018

It wouldn’t be a list of die-hard fans without a couple of cringe-worthy tattoos.

England fan in New York is getting a tattoo for every World Cup win, already has today’s highlight freshly inked. pic.twitter.com/18FhZgfkco — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 7, 2018

Jamie Richardson, aficionado inglés que le tiene tanta fe a su selección que se ha tatuado que #ENG ganará la Copa del Mundo mucho tiempo antes de que se juegue la final. Se lo hizo después del #ENG 6-1 #PAN



Se imaginan si no llega a ganar Inglaterra 🤣 pic.twitter.com/dpv1uh0g6y — El Bohemio Futbolero (@elbohemiofutbol) July 9, 2018

One fan made good on his promise to tattoo Harry Mcguire’s face on his chest after the England defender scored against Sweden.

Here it is. @HarryMaguire93 you beautiful bastard!! Once swell gone down more detail will come out. Got to go back next week to finish fine detail!! @JoeMaguire8 @_lozmaguire pic.twitter.com/eER7DOX6Af — Matt Benton (@Matt_Benton) July 9, 2018

The stunt paid off.. sort of, with McGuire giving the supporter a shout-out on Twitter.

Can’t believe what I’m seeing ... Great effort 😂 DM me and I’ll sort out a signed England shirt from the lads 👍🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁 #FullyDeserved #YouMustHaveABigChest https://t.co/iF6OzQfWE4 — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) July 9, 2018

2 Croatia

With a population of just over four million, Croatia is by far the smallest nation remaining at the FIFA World Cup, it’s supporters didn’t get the memo.

Fans in Croatia went WILD after their penalty kick win over Russia pic.twitter.com/RNwY9RVVoG — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 7, 2018

Kings landing, the scene of hit show Game of Thrones became a sea of red and white, as Croatia fans packed into the streets of Dubrovnik to watch their side beat host nation Russia in the World Cup quarter-final.

Croatia fans watching last nights game from Luza Square in Dubrovnik, where Kings Landing scenes are filmed for #GoT @MenInBlazers pic.twitter.com/BdFRgPBJtT — English Bob 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@EnglishBob1) July 8, 2018

Even Croatia’s president, her excellency Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, becomes your average fan once the World Cup rolls around.

While most Presidents opt for a private jet, Grabar-Kitarović was spotted flying economy with fans on route to Russia, sporting her beloved Croatia Jersey

#KolindaGrabarKitarovic



Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović (1968)

The First Woman President of Croatia, traveled with fans in economy class, and support their team with the crowds in the stadium.



A country of such values, deserves a World Cup in Everything. CHAPEAU pic.twitter.com/usXddoLBMY — Lakany (@AOsamaLaqqany) July 7, 2018

This is so inspiring! #Croatia’s president celebrates with players after they beat #Russia and secured a place in #WorldCup semifinals ...

pic.twitter.com/E4AaAyN0hL — shaimaa khalil BBC (@Shaimaakhalil) July 7, 2018

3 Belgium

There have been plenty of strong contenders for best-dressed at the World Cup, but first place has to go to this Belgian dressed as serving of hot chips.

This Belgium fan’s frites costume is the definition of world class. #BRAvBEL #WorldCup2018 pic.twitter.com/AtlHhrFPju — Gateway Gunner (@GatewayGunner) July 6, 2018

These Red Devils performed their best Neymar impersonation to a group of Seleccao supporters.

Belgium fans mocking Neymar. 😭 pic.twitter.com/SER17Wc9zr — Fiaz Hamzath (@fiazhamzath) July 8, 2018

The streets of Brussels were rammed with fans celebrating after Belgium reached the FIFA World Cup semi-final for the first time by beating Brazil.

The party is just getting started for Belgium fans 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/y7HoggxvkE — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 6, 2018

4 France

Food at the football can be expensive, add in the sky high ticket prices to attend a FIFA World Cup match and it’s easy to see why a handful of French fans brought their own lunch to the games.

shoutout to the France fans who brought baguettes to the match pic.twitter.com/iC5DslJSiO — Jake. (@YedIin) July 6, 2018

France’s baguette-branding brigade of fans has been behind their team all the way, and Les Bleus are now firming as favourites to go all the way in Russia.