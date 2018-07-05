The pick of the 'it's coming home' memes

Dier seals shoot-out glory for England
England fans set the bar low heading into Russia, but a penalty shootout win over Colombia in the Round of 16 has given the Three Lions vocal supporters new found optimism.
Fans are blasting "Three Lions" a football ballad recorded by the Lightning Seeds, David Baddiel and Annie Skinner ahead of England's UEFA Euro campaign in 1996.
The track stood the test of time, and has made a sudden resurgence in the charts, sitting 17th on iTunes, while British music site Deezer recorded a 362% increase in streams around the Colombia clash.
It was only a matter of time before this catchy tune was sucked into Twitter's never-ending meme machine.
It's coming home. Even Star-Lord knows it. pic.twitter.com/na8Vz4zH2B— BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) July 4, 2018
