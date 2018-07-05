The pick of the 'it's coming home' memes

Dier seals shoot-out glory for England

England fans set the bar low heading into Russia, but a penalty shootout win over Colombia in the Round of 16 has given the Three Lions vocal supporters new found optimism.

Fans are blasting "Three Lions" a football ballad recorded by the Lightning Seeds, David Baddiel and Annie Skinner ahead of England's UEFA Euro campaign in 1996.

The track stood the test of time, and has made a sudden resurgence in the charts, sitting 17th on iTunes, while British music site Deezer recorded a 362% increase in streams around the Colombia clash.

It was only a matter of time before this catchy tune was sucked into Twitter's never-ending meme machine.

It's coming home. Even Star-Lord knows it. pic.twitter.com/na8Vz4zH2B — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) July 4, 2018

Please appreciate the time it took me to make this... But it's True it's coming home 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/hd5bL5RR5h — Rakeem Brathwaite (@Stephen_Inns) July 4, 2018

Feeling patriotic so I made a thing 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽️ #ItsComingHome pic.twitter.com/xPGwaYpNUs — John Lowery (@Hasselhoff_Jr) July 4, 2018

No mum, I’m not coming home. It’s... pic.twitter.com/VdFHVoEfTI — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) July 3, 2018

These are just getting out of hand now 😂😂😂😂



It’s coming home #Eng pic.twitter.com/jfjgAaruO5 — Martyn (@Martyn1988) July 4, 2018