2018 FIFA World Cup
2018 FIFA World Cup

The pick of the 'it's coming home' memes

The 1998 ballad 'three lions' has gone viral thanks to countless memes from England fans celebrating their side's win over Colombia in the Round of 16.

Youtube

Dier seals shoot-out glory for England

England fans set the bar low heading into Russia, but a penalty shootout win over Colombia in the Round of 16 has given the Three Lions vocal supporters new found optimism.

Fans are blasting "Three Lions" a football ballad recorded by the Lightning Seeds, David Baddiel and Annie Skinner ahead of England's UEFA Euro campaign in 1996.

The track stood the test of time, and has made a sudden resurgence in the charts, sitting 17th on iTunes, while British music site Deezer recorded a 362% increase in streams around the Colombia clash.

The best and worst football anthems of all time

It was only a matter of time before this catchy tune was sucked into Twitter's never-ending meme machine. 

 

News England
Previous Pickford laughs last with Courtois dig
Read
Pickford laughs last with Courtois dig
Next