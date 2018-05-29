Raheem Sterling says his controversial tattoo of a gun is partly a tribute to his father, who was killed when he was only two years old.

What next? Ban films with guns? The Arsenal badge? It’s his business what kind of art he has tattooed on his body. https://t.co/T6cnZxiZML — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 29, 2018

The Manchester City winger was criticised by some social media users and anti-gun campaigners after he was seen with an assault rifle inked on his leg during England training on Tuesday (AEST).

FA backs Sterling over assault rifle tattoo

The 23 year-old moved to calm the backlash on his official Instagram page, though, explaining there is a "deeper meaning" behind the tattoo.

He also underlined his vow to "never touch a gun" following the loss of his father, who was shot dead.

"When I was two my father died from being gunned down to death," he wrote.

"I made a promise to myself I would never touch a gun in my lifetime.

"I shoot with my right foot so it has a deeper meaning." He added the tattoo was "still unfinished".

Sterling's father was reportedly killed outside the family home in Kingston, Jamaica.