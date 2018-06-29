2018 FIFA World Cup
2018 FIFA World Cup

Silva denies rift with Neymar

Thiago Silva dismissed claims he had a problem with Brazil team-mate Neymar.

Getty Images

Brazil defender Thiago Silva rubbished suggestions he had a problem with superstar team-mate Neymar.

After a 2-0 win over Costa Rica at the World Cup, Silva said he was "saddened" after being "insulted" by Neymar during the encounter.

However, Silva dismissed any claims there was an issue between him and the forward, as Brazil prepare for the knockout stage.

"There are people who talk a lot, but I have never had anything against Neymar," he told Le Parisien. "It's a joke that I made and the journalists talked about it badly."

Brazil, which topped Group E in Russia, faces Mexico in the round of 16.

News Brazil Football Neymar
Previous The best memes from the World Cup group stage
Read
The best memes from the World Cup group stage
Next