Senegal calls up Mbengue to replace Ciss

Ciss sustained the injury in Senegal's 0-0 draw against Luxembourg on 1 April (AEST) and failed to recover in time to be in contention for its FIFA World Cup Group H opener against Poland on Wednesday.

Coach Aliou Cisse opted to take advantage of FIFA's rule that allows teams to call up a replacement until 24 hours before their first game at the tournament, having recognised that the Angers left-back was not going to regain full fitness in time.

Senegal will face Japan and Colombia in its other group games as they aim to reach the knockout stages, as it did in its only previous participation in 2002.