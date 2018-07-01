Scan clears James of torn muscle

The midfielder limped out of Colombia's 1-0 win over Senegal that booked a World Cup last-16 clash with England.

Bayern Munich star James was therefore considered a doubt for the R16 game in Moscow.

Colombia confirmed in a statement that James has undergone a scan on the injury.

"Results showed that he has a minor edema without a fibrillar rupture in the right soleus," the FCF said.

James was the Golden Boot winner at Brazil 2014 as Colombia reached the quarter-finals.

Colombia is set to train in a behind-closed-doors session today.