Saudi team safe after plane's 'technical failure'

Saudi Arabia arrived safely in Rostov-on-Don for their second World Cup fixture despite a "technical failure" with the team's aircraft, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation has said.

Social media videos appeared to show one of the engines of Saudi Arabia's plane on fire.

But in a statement released via Twitter, the national governing body confirmed nobody was hurt in the incident.

"The Saudi Arabian Football Federation would like to reassure everyone that all the Saudi national team players are safe, after a technical failure in one of the airplane engines that has just landed in Rostov-on-Don airport, and now they're heading to their residence safely," a statement said. 

After losing their first Group A game 5-0 against hosts Russia, Saudi Arabia take on Uruguay on Wednesday in their second World Cup fixture.

