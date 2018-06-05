Sane vows to bounce back after World Cup snub

The Manchester City winger was a surprise omission from Joachim Low's 23-man party for Russia when the head coach cut four names from his preliminary group on Monday, Bayer Leverkusen's Julian Brandt getting the nod ahead of him.

Sane acknowledged missing out on the tournament came as a massive blow after his standout performances helped City to a domestic double of the Premier League and EFL Cup.

But the 22-year-old is planning to respond strongly and has hope Germany can defend their world title in Russia despite his absence.

"Thank you so much everyone for your encouraging messages yesterday and today," Sane tweeted on Tuesday.

"I'm obviously very disappointed I won't participate in the World Cup, but I have to accept this decision and I'll give it my all to bounce back stronger!

"Nothing but the best of success to the DFB Team in Russia. Go get that title!"

Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno, centre-back Jonathan Tah and Freiburg striker Nils Petersen were the other players to be omitted by Low.

Germany face Saudi Arabia in their final World Cup warm-up match on Friday before taking on Mexico, Sweden and South Korea in Group F.