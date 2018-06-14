Sanchez tips Mexico speed to trouble Germany

Juan Carlos Osorio's men were handed a tough draw in Russia, including taking on the defending world champion, which won all 10 of its qualifiers.

Sanchez, who made 99 appearances for Mexico, said the players know they haves a challenge on their hands, but if they play their game, they could push Germany.

"There's no question that Germany is much bigger and taller than the Mexican squad, but this is not basketball, it's soccer, so the way to challenge them is to move quickly and play the ball really well," Sanchez said. "Focus on speed, speed is what kills [strength] and height, so Mexico will have that going for them."

Germany is a well-oiled machine that enters the tournament in Russia as one of the hot favourites, with Mexico also drawn against South Korea and Sweden in Group F.

The match against Sweden is set to be a challenge even though the European nation has not won an opening game at the World Cup since 1958. That win came against Mexico in 1958.

"They're a very interesting team to watch," Sanchez said. "Especially their [ability], they're incredibly disciplined, they thrive on their ability to fit all the pieces of the puzzle really, really well."