Salah expects to face Uruguay

The Liverpool star, who has been sidelined by a shoulder injury sustained in the UEFA Champions League final, gave the promising update in a farewell event hosted by Egypt president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

The scale of Salah's involvement has been uncertain since he left the pitch in tears in Kiev in two weeks ago, a moment he described as the worst of his career.

Speaking prior to the team's departure for Russia, Salah spoke positively of his chances of lining up in Yekaterinburg.

"I promise you, I will do my best to be ready for the World Cup and to achieve the Egyptian dream," the forward said. "I feel much better now and I'll be ready to play against Uruguay.

"I will never give up on our dream. I promise to do my best for our people."

After the clash with Uruguay, Egypt will meet host Russia and Saudi Arabia.