Salah apologises to Egypt fans

Mohamed Salah has apologised to Egypt's fans after the African nation departed the World Cup without a point from its three games.

The Pharaohs went out of the tournament with a whimper as they crashed to a 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia, meaning they leave Russia without a point from their three group games.

Salah missed the opening game against Uruguay with a shoulder injury and despite scoring against the Saudi’s and Russia, Egypt’s talisman was unable to help his team progress further in the competition.

The 26-year-old Liverpool star was hopeful Egypt could return to the world stage in 2022 and improve next time around.

"We want to apologise to all the Egyptian fans, who came to support us here in the three matches,” he said. "I know it is difficult for them, like us. Just want to say that Egypt reached the World Cup after 28 years, some players here do not have the required experience, thanks to all of them and we will back again in 2022."

Salah will return to Anfield shortly, ahead of the Premier League club's pre-season tour of America next month.

 
