Winless in seven internationals, Stanislav Cherchesov's side slipped below Group A opponents Saudi Arabia, who hold 67th position.

The two nations will contest the World Cup opener in Moscow on 15 June (AEST).

Reigning champion Germany continue to top the count ahead of Brazil, Belgium, Portugal and Argentina.

The only change to the top 10 saw Poland rise two places to eighth, leapfrogging Chile and Spain.