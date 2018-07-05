Pickford laughs last with Courtois dig

Dier seals shoot-out glory for England

Courtois was critical of Pickford's performance during Belgium's 1-0 win over England on Friday (AEST), singling out his counterpart's height and attempt to stop Adnan Januzaj's winning goal.

"The goalkeeper is 10cm smaller than me. I would have caught it. He was too busy throwing his legs in the air," Courtois said.

But it was Pickford who had the last laugh after his match-winning save which gave England its first-ever penalty shoot-out win at a FIFA World Cup.

The Everton man responded to his critics after the narrow win over Colombia, saying: “I have got power and agility,” he told ITV Sport. “I don’t care if I’m not the biggest keeper because it’s about being there in the moment and making the save, and I was.

“It is all about the set position and I got a hand to it. I did all my research.

Let's hope these two face off again in Russia.