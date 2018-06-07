Ozil to miss Saudi clash with 'minor' knee injury

Ozil scored Germany's goal in a 2-1 defeat to Austria on Sunday (AEST), but has since struggled with a bruised knee.

It has been reported that the Arsenal man has missed four days of training as a result.

While some sections of the media have suggested Ozil is a doubt for Germany's World Cup opener against Mexico on 18 June (AEST), an announcement from the DFB stated his absence from Friday's game is simply "precautionary".

After facing Mexico, Germany will also play against Sweden and South Korea in Russia, as it aims to defend its FIFA World Cup title.