Ozil calms fears over World Cup fitness

The 29 year-old did not feature in Arsenal's 5-0 Premier League win over Burnley on Monday (AEST), although he watched on from the stands as the Gunners paid tribute to departing manager Arsene Wenger.

Ozil thinks he will likely sit out their last two league games of the season against Leicester City and Huddersfield Town but is confident he will be fit for Germany's opening match in Russia against Mexico on 18 June (AEST).

"It's a pity I missed yesterday's match with my back injury. It'll need some time but I'm sure I'll fully recover in time for the World Cup," Ozil wrote on Twitter.

Ozil, who was signed by Wenger from Real Madrid in 2013, went on to describe having played under the Frenchman as "an honour".

"Once again I'd like to thank our boss," he said. "It was an honour playing for you, Mon. Wenger! Thanks for all the memories we shared together."