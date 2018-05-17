Neymar in full training with PSG

Neymar trained with his Paris Saint-Germain team-mates at the Parc des Princes on Friday (AEST) as the Brazil superstar nears his return.

The forward has been out of action since February after requiring surgery on a foot injury, which initially placed his World Cup participation in doubt.

Neymar is expected to be ready to play for Brazil against Croatia in a pre-tournament friendly at Anfield on 4 June (AEST) and the 26 year-old has stepped up his recovery.

PSG posted a photo of Neymar training with his colleagues to social media, with the Ligue 1 Player of the Year having an outside shot to feature against Caen on Saturday in Unai Emery's last match in charge.