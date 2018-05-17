LaLiga
2018 FIFA World Cup

Neymar in full training with PSG

Brazil expects Neymar to be ready for the friendly against Croatia at Anfield with the star forward back in full training at PSG.

AFP

Neymar trained with his Paris Saint-Germain team-mates at the Parc des Princes on Friday (AEST) as the Brazil superstar nears his return.

The forward has been out of action since February after requiring surgery on a foot injury, which initially placed his World Cup participation in doubt.

Neymar is expected to be ready to play for Brazil against Croatia in a pre-tournament friendly at Anfield on 4 June (AEST) and the 26 year-old has stepped up his recovery.

PSG posted a photo of Neymar training with his colleagues to social media, with the Ligue 1 Player of the Year having an outside shot to feature against Caen on Saturday in Unai Emery's last match in charge.

News PSG Brazil Football
Previous PSG appoints Tuchel as manager
Read
PSG appoints Tuchel as manager
Next